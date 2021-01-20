Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: En plein air or plein air painting is the act of painting in open-air. Formulated by French artist Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes in the late 1800s, the method starkly contrasted with the rigid and mundane setup of studio practice. It is a style that stipulates the artist be in the very place of his creation. Over the years, the method has found patronage not only with professional artists but also amateur painters who take to the great outdoors to pursue their artistic interests.

Palakkad native Sooraj Babu would paint outdoors regularly during weekends in Bengaluru before the pandemic outbreak. With the ensuing lockdown, the 28-year-old missed painting in harmony with nature and the interactions he had with people while doing so. However, Sooraj recently decided to restart plein air painting at his native place and in places he travels to on weekends.

Sooraj has so far done plein air painting sessions at Kollengode, Chittilamchery, Nenmara, Alathur and in Wayanad. “Plein air painting is not that popular in Kerala. Initially, I had apprehensions. But during many sessions, people have gathered around me. People are curious and clear their doubts about the work,” says Sooraj. The artist is very particular about choosing the right spot to set up his easel. “There are many lesser known temples in Kerala which are extremely beautiful. I would love to paint them.

Also, the location challenges the artist in me. The wind may be gusty, people could be passing comments, or even the sounds in the vicinity prompt me to experiment with my art. Sometimes we get an idea of the paint colour and the mood of the work only while in action,” adds Sooraj. He affirms that it is difficult to conduct plein air painting workshops in Kerala when compared to Bengaluru. “With large cities like Bengaluru, we can’t predict the longevity of parks or greenery. So, I wish to recreate as many vistas as possible while they exist.”

However, experimenting with plein air painting in Kerala has helped him to develop a new series named ‘How it is, How I see’. “Many locations won’t look the same when we paint using watercolour,” says Sooraj. He wishes to return to Bengaluru and resume plein air painting workshops once things get back to normal. “I’m planning to travel to different locations on weekends and conduct workshops so that people joining me will feel like it’s a tour, get refreshed, and paint with joy.”

Find Sooraj on Instagram @artoholiq