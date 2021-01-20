STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The great outdoors

28-year-old artist Sooraj Babu whose practice involves  plein air painting hopes to popularise the method in Kerala

Published: 20th January 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sooraj Babu

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: En plein air or plein air painting is the act of painting in open-air. Formulated by French artist Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes in the late 1800s, the method starkly contrasted with the rigid and mundane setup of studio practice. It is a style that stipulates the artist be in the very place of his creation. Over the years, the method has found patronage not only with professional artists but also amateur painters who take to the great outdoors to pursue their artistic interests. 

Palakkad native Sooraj Babu would paint outdoors regularly during weekends in Bengaluru before the pandemic outbreak. With the ensuing lockdown, the 28-year-old missed painting in harmony with nature and the interactions he had with people while doing so. However, Sooraj recently decided to restart plein air painting at his native place and in places he travels to on weekends.

Sooraj has so far done plein air painting sessions at Kollengode, Chittilamchery, Nenmara, Alathur and in Wayanad. “Plein air painting is not that popular in Kerala. Initially, I had apprehensions. But during many sessions, people have gathered around me. People are curious and clear their doubts about the work,” says Sooraj. The artist is very particular about choosing the right spot to set up his easel. “There are many lesser known temples in Kerala which are extremely beautiful. I would love to paint them.

Also, the location challenges the artist in me. The wind may be gusty, people could be passing comments, or even the sounds in the vicinity prompt me to experiment with my art. Sometimes we get an idea of the paint colour and the mood of the work only while in action,” adds Sooraj. He affirms that it is difficult to conduct plein air painting workshops in Kerala when compared to Bengaluru. “With large cities like Bengaluru, we can’t predict the longevity of parks or greenery. So, I wish to recreate as many vistas as possible while they exist.” 

However, experimenting with plein air painting in Kerala has helped him to develop a new series named ‘How it is, How I see’. “Many locations won’t look the same when we paint using watercolour,” says Sooraj. He wishes to return to Bengaluru and resume plein air painting workshops once things get back to normal. “I’m planning to travel to different locations on weekends and conduct workshops so that people joining me will feel like it’s a tour, get refreshed, and paint with joy.”

Find Sooraj on Instagram @artoholiq

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp