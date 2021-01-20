White paper on cadaver donation released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Emphasising on the need to build awareness and a roadmap to overcome challenges regarding cadaver donation, the Institute of Medicine and Law (IML) on Tuesday organised ‘National MedLegal Awareness Campaign on Organ Donation’ and released a white paper on organ donation.

The white paper captures the deliberations of the 5th National Convention on Medicine and Law that emphasises on various aspects of cadaver donation - from the challenges faced by doctors, caregivers and patients waiting for an organ, to the need for streamlining organ donation and transplantation activities at the state and central level. It also sheds light on the legal definition and government’s role in the cadaver donation process.