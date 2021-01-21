1,031 test Covid positive, 803 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Wednesday reported 1,031 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 977 got infected through local transmission. Those tested positive also include eight health workers and four migrant labourers. Sources of infection of 29 could not be traced.Meanwhile, 803 persons recovered in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Elanji, Karukutty, Kalamassery, Kizhakkambalam, Edathala, Tripunithura, Edappally, Kanjoor, Nellikkuzy and Kothamangalam.