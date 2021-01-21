A dilliwallah and an Italian walk into a restaurant...

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the world now acclimated to the new normal brought in by the pandemic, social activities like parties or dining out which were considered a taboo for the better part of 2020 are slowly making their way into the calendars of many. Hoping to tap into the fancy of the young crowd waiting to revive their nightlife out and about in the town, a number of eateries and restaurants have cropped up with social distancing protocols built into their design and way of functioning. La Pizza 10-Mughal Kebab started recently on Kattayil Road in Kaloor is one such example serving dramatically distinct cuisines from different parts of the world.

The open-air seating restaurant specialises both in Italian pizzas and kebabs the best that Delhi has to offer. The marriage of the two different foods may at first seem odd. However, the chefs stay away from concocting unholy fusions. What you get instead standalone categories of pizzas and kebabs one can choose from making the eatery a near ideal choice for both continental and Indian food lovers.

Like the name suggests, La Pizza 10-Mughal Kebab offers pizzas in 10 variants, each inspired by a global destination. Right on top of the list is the ‘super supreme pizza’, a multi meat preparation that is topped with beef pepperoni and chicken nuggets. The hand stretched dough is substantial and pillow soft. Served with a generous coating of mozzarella for that drool-inducing cheese pull, homemade tomato sauce and chucks of bell peppers, this one is so satisfyingly good.

Among the kebab lineup the one recommended is the mughal special chicken tikka. Tender pieces of chicken are marinated in a heady mixture of garam masala, chaat masala, turmeric, olive oil and a special spice blend that give the meat its robust taste. Despite its bold flavour, the kebab grilled on the skewer in light and easy on the stomach owing to its slim marinade that isn’t over shadowed by unnecessary use of cream.

The Kebab comes with a fresh green chutney that does a decent job of complementing the meat. “We only the best quality chicken, our spices are also homemade. Good food is all about using quality ingredients and we are very particular about our raw materials,” says Navas Moidu who is the co-owner of La Pizza 10-Mughal Kebab along with five other friends Rafeeq Muhammad, Niyas Lathief, Afsal Kannadiparambu, Manoj Vishwabharan and Shamina Ashraf.

The two fortes of the restaurant come together in the singularly exceptional spicy kebab pizza. The fresh off the grill kebab pieces are transferred onto the pizza dough on standby, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. For those looking for a proper meal, the kebabs also come wrapped in rumali roti with a side of salad, mayonnise and green chutney.