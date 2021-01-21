STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GCDA’s demand for lockdown rent dues upsets merchants

When the CSML’s Marine Drive renovation has also made a dent in her daily revenue, she is pleading to waive her dues off.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Resuming his road-side eatery at Marine Drive after a long Covid-induced break, Badarunnisa P K has many troubles to address. Worst among them is the `6 lakh demanded by GCDA as the lease amount from March 2020. Though the shop had been shut since the beginning of lockdown, the officials are continuously pestering him. When the CSML’s Marine Drive renovation has also made a dent in her daily revenue, she is pleading to waive her dues off.

“It has been really difficult to survive. I have a licence for two bunk shops and managed to open only one of them. As the agency is levying `30,000 in  monthly rent, we are confronting the dues of `6 lakh now. Two families depend on the revenue from the shop. Though many officials promised us they will write off the dues, nothing has materialised yet,” said Badarunnisa.

Many are questioning GCDA’s logic of levying rent for the 10 months the shops were shut down. “As all of us are paying rent for the bunk shops. The agency is now demanding the pending dues for the lockdown period. How are we supposed to pay the amount?” asks Prasanna Prathapan, another shop owner. 

Meanwhile, V Saleem, GCDA chairman, clarified that the agency is open to negotiations. “The state has given a two-month exemption to commercial establishments from payment of dues following the lockdown. The same  protocol applies to all rented spaces under GCDA. If they find it difficult to continue, shop owners should surrender their licence. As lockdown has affected every merchant, we cannot write off all dues,” he said. 

Merchants allege delay
Shop owners also allege that the delay in walkway renovation is denting their meagre revenue. “Despite starting the renovation back in June, CSML is yet to complete the works. As they have blocked both ends of the road for the project, customers cannot come inside the walkway,” said Prasanna.CSML officials have clarified that works are under way on the stretch and will be over by March. “Though the work is progressing, people used to walk through the stretch in the morning. We understand their difficulties and are trying to complete the renovation of the entire stretch by March,” said a CSML official.

