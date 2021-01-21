‘Idle to Ideal’ to make Cusat a green campus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Idle to Ideal, a joint venture of Cusat NSS unit and state agriculture department, has started organic farming in eight acres of barren land on its Thrikkakara campus. As the name suggests, the project aims to bring back students from idle days of online education to ideal endeavours with nature.“We are aiming to achieve the dream of a total green campus through the initiative. Farmers selected by the agriculture department will cultivate the vegetables with the help of students from the NSS unit. Kalamassery agriculture officer Sreebala Ajith is also helping us. We are also thinking about fruit tree plantation and similar initiatives as a follow up,” said Dr Sangeetha K Prathap, co-ordinator, Cusat NSS unit.

As part of the project, a variety of vegetables will be produced through innovative methods. “We are taking short-term crops for two crop seasons. Depending on the nature of the land, we have opted for methods like open precision farming. We are mainly focusing on tubers, bananas and the products that will be used in our hostel mess and canteens,” she said.

Amid the Covid-related restrictions, the NSS unit is utilising students, who stay nearby, with the support of each department to support the farmers. “We are also getting active support from the university office-bearers,” said Sangeetha.

“It is a pleasure to see universities bringing forth initiatives to inspire future generations to take up farming. At a time when Kerala is going to become self-sufficient in vegetable production, such initiatives are a boost for the agriculture department,” said Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who inaugurated the project funded under ‘Subhiksha Keralam’. The initiative will expand to five acres later.