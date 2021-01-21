‘Maximum testing and isolation strategy adopted’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has adopted a strategy of maximum tests, identification and isolation of Covid patients. In the wake of the district reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases for the last two weeks and public raising concerns, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas, through social media, said the district is reporting a higher number of positive cases now because testing numbers have been increased, which will help curb the virus spread.

“The daily target of Covid-19 tests for the district is around 7,500. But we are conducting more tests to identify and isolate more patients. Instructions have been given to private hospitals also to adopt measures in testing all those arriving with likely Covid symptoms. Though the test target was 7,900 on Monday, we conducted 8,147 tests. We are planning to increase the number of tests in the coming days as well,” said Suhas.

The case fatality rate of the district stood at 0.36 per cent and the test positivity at 9.41 per cent. “Arrangements have been made in all private and government hospitals to address the serious Covid-19 situation. With treatment at better hospitals and participation of health workers, the district was able to reduce the fatality rate. The public must follow Covid protocol. Arrangements have been made at PHCs to conduct free tests for those with symptoms,” said Suhas.

The collector also urged those with symptoms of Covid to remain at their homes and refrain from spreading the virus. In all 196 ICU ventilator beds have been identified in the government sector in the district.

Infra in district

CFLTCs 7, total beds 567, occupants 192

SLTCs 4, total beds 386, occupants 292

Domiciliary care centres 6, total beds 298, occupants 231