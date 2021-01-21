STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Maximum testing and isolation strategy adopted’ 

Ernakulam district has adopted a strategy of maximum tests, identification and isolation of Covid patients.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has adopted a strategy of maximum tests, identification and isolation of Covid patients. In the wake of the district reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases for the last two weeks and public raising concerns, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas, through social media, said the district is reporting a higher number of positive cases now because testing numbers have been  increased, which will help curb the virus spread.

“The daily target of Covid-19 tests for the district is around 7,500. But we are conducting more tests to identify and isolate more patients. Instructions have been given to private hospitals also to adopt measures in testing all those arriving with likely Covid symptoms. Though the test target was 7,900 on Monday, we conducted 8,147 tests. We are planning to increase the number of tests in the coming days as well,” said Suhas.

The case fatality rate of the district stood at 0.36 per cent and the test positivity at 9.41 per cent. “Arrangements have been made in all private and government hospitals to address the serious Covid-19 situation. With treatment at better hospitals and participation of health workers, the district was able to reduce the fatality rate. The public must follow Covid protocol. Arrangements have been made at PHCs to conduct free tests for those with symptoms,” said Suhas.

The collector also urged those with symptoms of Covid to remain at their homes and refrain from spreading the virus. In all 196 ICU ventilator beds have been identified in the government sector in the district.

Infra in district
CFLTCs 7, total beds 567, occupants 192
SLTCs 4, total beds 386, occupants 292
Domiciliary care centres 6, total beds 298, occupants 231

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Ernakulam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp