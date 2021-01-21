No takers for history

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Following the demolition of Karippura in Fort Kochi for the Water Metro project, two artefacts were found underneath. Though the engraved rocks were found from the site, local residents allege that the archaeological department hasn’t shown any interest in preserving items that could have massive tourism potential

Karippura, a row of three heritage buildings near Chinese fishing nets used by yesteryear mariners for storing coal to power their ships, was recently demolished for KMRL’s Water Metro Project. Quite unexpectedly, a few underlying artefacts were unearthed. Many feel that the artefacts are the remnants of a Basilican church established by the Portuguese. “Considering various invasions the area had been through, there is a possibility that there was a Basilican church in the area.

The erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin had come under the rule of the Portugese, Dutch and British. Some historians pointed out that the church was demolished during the British invasion. If the archaeology department officials can trace the exact era, these artefacts might have historical importance,” said Ashraf Achu, a shop owner nearby. Many are demanding official intervention to tap the tourism potential of the artefacts.

Fort Kochi taluk officials have alleged that the department has been showing a similar attitude towards many historical artefacts found from the area. “We have preserved several abandoned artefacts found from Fort Kochi at the taluk office. We couldn’t shift the artefacts due to their weight. Though we informed the archeology department officially, they haven’t inspected it,” said Joseph Antony Hurtis, deputy Tehsildar, Fort Kochi.

Archeology dept yet to be informed

However, archaeology department officials have clarified that they are yet to come to know about the discovery. “The demolition of Karippura came to our attention after receiving several public complaints. A department official visited the location a few days ago. But we didn’t know about unearthing artefacts in the area. Our officials will soon visit the location to check and identify the artefacts and take necessary steps for preservation,” said Dineshan E, director, archeology department.

Preserve the remnants

Residents also criticised the government’s decision to demolish Karippura where yesteryear mariners used to store coal for steamer ships. “They shouldn’t have demolished the Karippura considering its historical importance. Instead, we should have preserved it and marketed its tourism value. A loss will always be a loss. Now, we can only preserve what is left behind,” said Ashraf

Historic landmark

“These rocks are part of the pillars of the Santa Cruz Cathedral established by the Portugese in 1503. It is considered to be the first-ever church built by Europeans in Asia. One of its pillars was erected at Pilot Quarters by the then Port Officer Captain J E Winckler as a memorial of the ‘great fire of Cochin’ that occurred in 1889. The catastrophe gutted Aspinwall and buildings nearby. During the time of Fort Kochi sub collector D K Singh, we shifted the pillar to the beach, closer to the walkway near Bastion Bungalow. Another pillar was erected behind the Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica. A few remnants have been kept at the corporation zonal office. Parts of a bastion fort are also lying underneath the area. If the government carries out an excavation, it will open up huge potential for tourism,” said K J Sohan, former mayor of Kochi.