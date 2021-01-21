Special team to probe loan app fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A special team will be formed under a senior Crime Branch (CB) officer to probe the complaints regarding illegal apps that offer loans and later resort to harassment for defaulting payment. According to official sources, an officer in the rank of IG will lead the team, which includes Kochi range DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

Considering the gravity of the issue, it’s State Police Chief Loknath Behera who called for a team. “We have received complaints and petitions from people in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam against certain loan apps,” said the DIG.

The Crime Branch’s hi-tech crime inquiry cell has already begun collecting details of apps with the help of Interpol and CBI. The probe team will also seek the assistance of Telangana police, which in December busted app-based instant loan firms and arrested 17 persons. “A preliminary perusal by Telangana police had revealed that though the companies were registered in Bengaluru, they were operating from different states,” said a senior officer.