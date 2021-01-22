Actor abduction case: Approver fails to turn up, trial proceedings get stuck

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the actor abduction case could not resume at the Additional Special Sessions court on Thursday as the approver did not turn up for witness examination. Vipin Lal -- the accused-turned approver -- was to be examined as a witness but he did not appear. Nor could the police trace him.Around 11am, the special public prosecutor (SPP) and the lawyers of the accused persons were present at the court as the trial, which had come to a halt in October 2020, was set to resume.

When the case was considered, SPP filed a report that an arrest warrant issued against Vipin could not be executed. The summons issued to him too was not served as his whereabouts remains unknown.The court decided to reissue the warrant against Vipin, to be executed on or before Saturday.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against him following a petition moved by actor Dileep, one of the accused. Vipin was released in violation of section 306 of CrPC, according to which an accused who is made an approver while in judicial custody has to remain in jail till the trial is completed. Vipin was released without receiving a bail in 2018.