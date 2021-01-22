STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Actor abduction case: Approver fails to turn up, trial proceedings get stuck

The trial in the actor abduction case could not resume at the Additional Special Sessions court on Thursday as the approver did not turn up for witness examination.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the actor abduction case could not resume at the Additional Special Sessions court on Thursday as the approver did not turn up for witness examination. Vipin Lal -- the accused-turned approver -- was to be examined as a witness but he did not appear. Nor could  the police trace him.Around 11am, the special public prosecutor (SPP) and the lawyers of the accused persons were present at the court as the trial, which had come to a halt in October 2020, was set to resume. 

When the case was considered, SPP filed a report that an arrest warrant issued against Vipin could not be executed. The summons issued to him too was not served as his whereabouts remains unknown.The court decided to reissue the warrant against Vipin, to be executed on or before Saturday.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against him following a petition moved by actor Dileep, one of the accused. Vipin was released in violation of section 306 of CrPC, according to which an accused who is made an approver while in judicial custody has to remain in jail till the trial is completed. Vipin was released without receiving a bail in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp