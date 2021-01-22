STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cash-strapped, student police cadets in aided schools may lose khakis

Anoob said when the programme was introduced in aided schools, the managements were asked to deposit an amount of Rs 5 lakh for the first two years.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Smartly turned out student police cadets during a marchpast | File pic

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Students  dressed in well-ironed khakis regulating traffic and engaging in volunteer works are a welcome sight for the average Keralite. However, the khaki dreams of students from 115 aided schools in the state may witness a premature end, with no news on the funds promised by the state government for the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, launched with an aim to train children who exhibit signs of social commitment.

“Around 10,200 students will lose their chance to become SPCs if the funds aren’t allotted soon,” said Anoob John, teacher and community police officer. “The SPC programme has been operational in aided schools since 2014. But we need funds to keep it afloat,” he said. The funds for SPCs in government schools, whether they had started the programme before or after 2014, is being allotted on time, Anoob said. “In the meantime, students in aided schools are finding it difficult to even buy uniforms. The situation is such that if funds don’t come in soon, we will have to abruptly stop the training,” he added.

Anoob said when the programme was introduced in aided schools, the managements were asked to deposit an amount of Rs 5 lakh for the first two years. The government had promised to allot funds in the coming years. However, even after seven years, the promised funds haven’t arrived. 

“Currently, schools are keeping the programme alive using funds pitched in by the management, parents-teachers association, teachers in-charge of the SPC programme and their colleagues. Sometimes, well-wishers from the outside also pitch in,” said Anoob, who is also the coordinator of the action committee formed to present the issue before the government.

“The school needs `2 lakh to run the programme for a year. Even the students contribute `2,000 to `3,000 to keep the programme afloat. However, as most people are undergoing a financial crisis in the wake of the pandemic, it is not ethical to collect money from students, many of whom come from financially backward families,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp