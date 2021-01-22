STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs on the loose

The Covid-induced lockdown has popularised e-pharmacies, helping many buy vital medicines while going out of the house was hard.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-induced lockdown has popularised e-pharmacies, helping many buy vital medicines while going out of the house was hard. As of now, online sale of drugs without a doctor’s prescription is banned in the country. But the pandemic gave a real boost to the activity. Though it has many advantages, unregulated sale of prescription drugs can have serious implications on public health, say experts.

Recently, an official of the Kerala Drugs Control department ordered a set of prescription drugs online to observe the process. To his shock, he found out that even a leading online pharmacy was selling prescription drugs banned in the country, in the pretext that it was being used in the state. Although the officer brought the incident to the notice of the higher authorities, no step was taken to curb the misuse. He says e-pharmacies that mushroomed during the pandemic are clueless about how to regulate their sale.

“The Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, Drugs and Cosmetics Rule of 1945 and Pharmacy Act of 1948 stupilates the limitations that online stores have when it comes to selling prescription drugs. Though it is illegal in the country, the practice is quite rampant. Our investigation has revealed that even Schedule X drugs that include hallucinogens and benzodiazepines are being sold without a prescription.

Two years ago, we had cancelled the license of a popular pharmacy chain found to be selling prescription drugs online. From what we know, they are still operating outside the state,” said K J John, state drugs controller. He added that they are yet to find ways to nab the offenders in the backdrop of the  pandemic, when the process is beneficial to many. “ We are planning to intensify inspections with the help of the drug inspectors,” said John.

Drawing a line online
In 2018, the Delhi High Court had put a ban on the operations of the e-pharmacies in the country and had termed the online sale of prescribed drugs illegal. However the e-pharmacies got a stay order from the Madras High Court and continued their operations. During the same year, the Centre had come out with a view that rather than shutting down the e-pharmacies, the business could be more strictly controlled and had drafted rules which stated that the e-pharmacies can function provided they are registered with the Drug Controller General of India.

But, at the same time, the rule also stated that it would prohibit these online medical stores to sell narcotic and Schedule X drugs. According to Thomas Raju, secretary, All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, there is no provision to track medicines being delivered, due to the influx of orders following the pandemic. 

Experts call for strict laws
“Apart from communicable diseases, many also buy medicines for chronic health conditions and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and asthma. These prescriptions need  to be reviewed by a doctor to fix the dosage. People buy these medicines without any expert supervision and that can have severe bad effects,” said Dr Mohan T Shenoy, an endocrinologist.

