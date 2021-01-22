STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For mother nature 

Renowned scientist Albert Einstein once famously said ‘Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better’.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students and faculty members of Smruthy College of Arts and IT want to share the same message through their recent photo series 'Prakriti'.The costumes in this shoot are made of leaves and flowers.

“The idea is to share the message of man’s bond with nature and human survival instincts. ‘Prakriti’ wants to also spread the importance of sustainable clothing among people. It is high time we understand the role of mother nature in our lives especially in the wake of the pandemic situation,” said Simon M L, principal of the college.

Simon has designed and prepared the costumes for the shoot while the pictures have been clicked by photographer Justin James. “The photos were shot in such a way that one gets a true understanding of nature’s wilderness. We prepared the designs, experimented on various looks and planned for the shoot for over a month. The photos were shot in natural light in a forest nearby Pottore in Thrissur,” he said.

Simon added that the shoot proved to be a hectic task. “We would reach the location at 5am and pack up by 6pm. We even had to rework the costume on the spot. It was hard as we shot in a forest and had to stand for hours amid the foot-long grass fearing insects and snakes,” he said.

The students of the college had also previously done a photo series on costumes made with newspapers. The models in the photo series are Aathira and Sridevi Venugopal. Body painting on the models was done by Sangeetha K S and Sherin Prinson.

