Mayor vows special drive to rid Kochi of menace posed by mosquitoes

The maiden meeting of the Kochi Corporation’s newly elected council, chaired by Mayor M Anilkumar, on Thursday focussed on some of the key civic issues. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Anilkumar chairing the maiden meeting of newly-elected corporation council on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The maiden meeting of the Kochi Corporation’s newly elected council, chaired by Mayor M Anilkumar, on Thursday focussed on some of the key civic issues. The mayor said the city civic body would carry out a special drive for mosquito eradication. Anilkumar said the plan would be implemented under the leadership of respective division councillors. “Under the programme, each division will be allotted `1 lakh each for cleaning small drains. Of this, `25,000 will be disbursed at the earliest,” he said.

The mayor also instructed councillors to convene ward committee meetings as part of mosquito eradication programme at the earliest. With the health department warning against fogging, Anilkumar said spraying should not be carried out frequently as it can adversely affect the health of Covid patients.

Meanwhile, opposition councillors alleged the mayor was taking unilateral decisions in the case of City Gas Line project. “The proceedings in connection with city gas should be carried further after discussing with councillors. Moreover, we need a clarity on the digging of roads for laying pipes for the project,” said the leader of the opposition Antony Kuriethara.

Anilkumar, in his reply, said the agreement and further steps for the city gas project will be taken only after proper discussions at the council.“Its progress will be reviewed every two weeks. We will strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. It will be ensured that roads are properly restored after laying of pipes. The first phase of the project would be carried out at Sahodaran Ayyappan Road,” he added.

