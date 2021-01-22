The tune of love

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is said that love knows neither reason nor boundaries. However, we are all too familiar with relationships that are built or broken in the name of caste, class and religion. Musician Lijo Mathew’s latest music video ‘Hitham’ portrays a young couple which chooses love over all the existing constraints dictated by the society.

“We had thought of about three themes for the video but the sudden lockdown last year put a halt to our plans. We had to think of a concept which can be shot within the restrictions necessitated by Covid-19 protocol,” said Lijo, composer and producer of ‘Hitham’. The video has been produced under his ‘Long Dream Productions’ company.

The 7-minute 25-second video portrays a young couple who take a stand for themselves and decide to stay together, breaking the barriers of caste and religious discrimination. “Our society has several preconceived notions about love and relationships.

One cannot fall in love by checking if the person is from the same religion or caste. People fail to understand this. We must try to broaden our perspective about love,” he said. Lijo’s previous project, a music video titled ‘Joanna’, was well received.

The video has been shot in five days in Alappuzha and Kochi. The crew includes Anand Ekarshi (director), Linku Abraham (lyricist) and Vijay Krishnan R (cinematography).Actors John Kaippallil and Irene Jose play the main roles in ‘Hitham’. The song has been sung by Niranj Suresh and Sithara Krishnakumar and is available on online platforms including Saavn, Gaana, Itunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. The music video is available on the Youtube Channel ‘Muzik247’.