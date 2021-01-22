Valanthakad island all set to become popular village tourism destination

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Valanthakad, a serene island on the outskirts of Kochi, is abuzz with activity. For work to develop it into a tourism village has moved into the final stage. The opening of flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor has made the island more accessible for Kochiites as well as tourists from other places to experience village tourism. Valanthakad island is located at the northern end of the famed Vembanad lake with residents relying on boats for daily commuting. The government identified it as suitable for promoting village tourism and allocated Rs 99.9 lakh to develop basic facilities. Public sector entity WAPCOS was entrusted with the work.

“The project has been included under the state government’s 100 days programme,” Ernakulam District Promotion Council Secretary S Vijayakumar told TNIE. “Valanthakad was found as an ideal place to experience village tourism. It is included under the Responsible Tourism project to include local residents in tourism activities. Work is in the final stage and we are optimistic of completing it by February or March this year,” he said.

As part of the project, a floating facilitation centre -- which will have a restaurant and a rest house -- is under construction. A boat jetty and a walkway are also being developed. The walkway will have solar lamps.“We have identified local residents who will be coordinating the village tourism activities at the island,” Vijayakumar said.

“Tourists can take a boat to the island and engage in village activities. There are souvenir-making cottage industries and tourists can witness the crafting of souvenirs. Fishing, visiting mangroves and tasting local cuisine are among the interesting activities on offer.”According to Harish S, district coordinator, Responsible Tourism Mission, the residents are upbeat about the initiative. “Around 50 families in Valanthakad have registered with the Responsible Tourism Mission for the project. Work is progressing at a good pace,” he said.

Tourism officials expect visitors to flow to Valanthakad once the connectivity issues are solved. “A bridge connecting the island to Maradu is in the pipeline. Once international tourists start arriving, the place will gain popularity. In future, the local residents can start homestays too. The island is located just over 10 kilometres from Kaloor, and even the city residents can hang out there,” an official said.