STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Valanthakad island all set to become popular village tourism destination

Valanthakad, a serene island on the outskirts of Kochi, is abuzz with activity. For work to develop it into a tourism village has moved into the final stage.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Valanthakad island

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Valanthakad, a serene island on the outskirts of Kochi, is abuzz with activity. For work to develop it into a tourism village has moved into the final stage. The opening of flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor has made the island more accessible for Kochiites as well as tourists from other places to experience village tourism. Valanthakad island is located at the northern end of the famed Vembanad lake with residents relying on boats for daily commuting. The government identified it as suitable for promoting village tourism and allocated Rs 99.9 lakh to develop basic facilities. Public sector entity WAPCOS was entrusted with the work.

“The project has been included under the state government’s 100 days programme,”  Ernakulam District Promotion Council Secretary S Vijayakumar told TNIE. “Valanthakad was found as an ideal place to experience village tourism. It is included under the Responsible Tourism project to include local residents in tourism activities. Work is in the final stage and we are optimistic of completing it by February or March this year,” he said.

As part of the project, a floating facilitation centre -- which will have a restaurant and a rest house -- is under construction. A boat jetty and a walkway are also being developed. The walkway will have solar lamps.“We have identified local residents who will be coordinating the village tourism activities at the island,” Vijayakumar said.

“Tourists can take a boat to the island and engage in village activities. There are souvenir-making cottage industries and tourists can witness the crafting of souvenirs. Fishing, visiting mangroves and tasting local cuisine are among the interesting activities on offer.”According to Harish S, district coordinator, Responsible Tourism Mission, the residents are upbeat about the initiative. “Around 50 families in Valanthakad have registered with the Responsible Tourism Mission for the project. Work is progressing at a good pace,” he said.

Tourism officials expect visitors to flow to Valanthakad once the connectivity issues are solved. “A bridge connecting the island to Maradu is in the pipeline. Once international tourists start arriving, the place will gain popularity. In future, the local residents can start homestays too. The island is located just over 10 kilometres from Kaloor, and even the city residents can hang out there,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp