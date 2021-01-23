1,018 test Covid positive, 1,005 recover in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 1,018 new Covid cases. Of the newly infected, 952 contracted the disease through local transmission. Ten health workers also tested positive. Sources of infection of 56 persons could not be traced. In all 1,367 health workers got vaccinated. Also, 1005 people recovered on the day. A total of 11,080 patients are currently under treatment here. Thrikkakara, Kanjoor, Kalamassery, Thuravoor, Nellikuzhi, Ayyampuzha, Tripunithura and Palarivattom reported the highest incidence.