A call for compassion 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A famous quote attributed to the American author Mark Twain reads, ‘Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.’ Although a celebrated animal lover, one cannot say if Twain was referring to the kindness one can extend to animals. Even so, the saying rings true to the deeds of High Court advocate Suresh Menon who took time off his busy schedule to rescue a puppy in a critical condition along with his colleagues.

“When trying to rescue animals in distress, alert animal welfare organisations and take them to a hospital if they have suffered any serious injuries,” says Suresh.

According to him, none of the rescue activities would be successful without the help of animal welfare groups such as Oneness and Daya play a major role in rescue and rehabilitation. He further adds that people’s mindset has changed for the positive when it comes to adopting street dogs.

Suresh’s family too shares the same level of compassion for animals as him. “My daughter brings stray dogs to our home if they are in distress. We then foster the animal and contact organisations who can help with a permanent adoption,” says Suresh’s wife Deepa Suresh.

“We feed stray dogs who come to our house during the evening. Even though we don’t have a pet at present, we are planning to adopt a stray soon,” says Deepa. According to her, the violent behaviour of stray dogs can be reduced to a great extent if people start feeding them in their respective localities.