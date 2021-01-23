Day 5: 12,120 health workers vaccinated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 12,120 health workers took Covid vaccination on Friday taking the total beneficiaries to just below 47,900. The number of vaccination centres was increased to 141 on the fifth day. There were 16 centres in Ernakulam, 12 in Thiruvananthapuram, 11 each in Kollam and Kozhikode, and 10 in Kasaragod. The other districts had nine centres each.

The vaccination was launched on January 16. There has been no serious adverse reaction reported following vaccination.Ernakulam vaccinated most number of people (1,367) on the day. It was followed by Thiruvananthapuram (980), Thrissur (975), Kollam (940), Kozhikode (924), Kottayam (900), Malappuram (829), Palakkad (827), Pathanamthitta (701), Alappuzha (703), Wayanad (804), Idukki (729) and Kasaragod (568).