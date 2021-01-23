Time to change to alternatives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Meanwhile, organisations like the Association of structural engineers are highlighting the need to turn challenges into opportunities by adapting to the alternative methods of construction. “The crisis is opening up a plethora of opportunities for the sector. At least 75 per cent of customers are pumping money into construction which could have been saved through proper engineering. There is lack of planning, scientific project design and estimation at the very beginning of construction.

Many engineers still don’t inspect the site for assessments. Naturally, a project which can be completed within six months gets delayed by one or two years. Along with minimum loan interest, the inflation and the delay result in at least 20 per cent additional expenses. Through digitisation of construction, we can achieve better time management and reduce wastage.

If we move away from the current method of construction like changing, to bamboo from steel for small-scale residential projects. Bamboo-based construction is great alternative and the people is yet to be aware of it. Bamboo is widely available and has the strength of mild steel. It is comparatively cheap and lasts longer. It is high time that the people make the change,” said Reji Zachariah, President, Association of structural engineers.