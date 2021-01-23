STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Time to change to alternatives

Meanwhile, organisations like the Association of structural engineers are highlighting the need to turn challenges into opportunities by adapting to the alternative methods of construction.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Meanwhile, organisations like the Association of structural engineers are highlighting the need to turn challenges into opportunities by adapting to the alternative methods of construction. “The crisis is opening up a plethora of opportunities for the sector. At least 75 per cent of customers are pumping money into construction which could have been saved through proper engineering. There is lack of planning, scientific project design and estimation at the very beginning of construction.

Many engineers still don’t inspect the site for assessments. Naturally, a project which can be completed within six months gets delayed by one or two years. Along with minimum loan interest, the inflation and the delay result in at least 20 per cent additional expenses. Through digitisation of construction, we can achieve better time management and reduce wastage.

If we move away from the current method of construction like changing, to bamboo from steel for small-scale residential projects. Bamboo-based construction is great alternative and the people is yet to be aware of it. Bamboo is widely available and has the strength of mild steel. It is comparatively cheap and lasts longer. It is high time that the people make the change,” said Reji Zachariah, President, Association of structural engineers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp