4,200+ health workers vaccinated in a week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The initial glitch that occurred in the vaccination process in the district is slowly getting back on track. Though the number of health workers vaccinated in the first days was low, it is now increasing. Over 4,200 health workers in Ernakulam district have been vaccinated so far.

The vaccination began on January 11 in the state. “Due to various reasons the turnout of health workers in the initial days was low but with an increase in the number of centres and registration app issues being addressed, the turnout is getting better. It is quite natural to have concerns and the initial hesitancy before getting vaccinated will go away with time,” said a health official.

Recently, Community Health Centre, Chengamanad, and Taluk Hospital Kothamangalam were also made vaccination centres in addition to the 12 centres allotted earlier. As per the health officials, the number of vaccination venues in the district will become 220 by February. Around 260 venues have been identified by the district administration.

1,083 new cases, 1,038 recoveries

The district on Saturday reported 1,083 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 992 got infected through local transmission. Among those tested positive also include five healthcare workers. According to health officials, the source of infection of 80 persons could not be traced. Meanwhile, 1,038 persons recovered from Covid-19 in the district.

A total of 11,129 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases were reported from many places and amongst these highest cases were reported from Kottuvally, Kizhakambalam, Manjapra, Thrikkakara, Karukutty, Kunnathunadu, Tripunithura, Nedumbassery, Ernakulam South, Puthenvelikkara and Kadungalloor.