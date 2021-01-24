STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Engine of Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express train detaches from coaches at Ernakulam

According to the divisional railway manager's office in Thiruvananthapuram, the engine got detached after the coupling came loose.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express train

Railway officials at Ernakulam check on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express train on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Passengers of Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express (train number 16302) were left panic-stricken when the engine got detached from the coaches as it neared Ernakulam North Railway station on Sunday morning. 

However, no major incident was reported and the train left for Shornur after the engine was decoupled within half an hour, railway officials said.

According to the divisional railway manager's office in Thiruvananthapuram, the engine got detached after the coupling came loose. "But the train was running at a low speed since it was approaching the station. Also, the fail-safe mechanism kicked in, bringing the train to a halt," said the DVM's office.

"As of now nothing much is known as to what caused the uncoupling. An internal inquiry will be launched to determine the cause," the DVM's office further added. According to sources, improper coupling of the engine and the coaches or some mechanical fault might be the reason behind the mishap.

"The train arrives from Thiruvananthapuram and reaches Ernakulam Junction first. Here, after a halt of half-an-hour, the engine position is changed and then the train makes the onward journey to Shornur after another brief halt at Ernakulam North," said Mahesh N, a passenger. But, unlike other times, when the train was nearing the North Railway Station, there was a sudden jerk, he added.

"On enquiring, we came to know that the engine had come loose," he said. According to him, the passengers were lucky since the train was running at a very low speed. "Had the train been travelling at its usual speed, this might have turned into a major accident. These are not isolated incidents. Such things have happened in the past too. Some two years back, there was an incident involving Kottayam passenger that leaves Ernakulam Junction after engine change. The engine got detached and it reached Tripunithura before the officials realised that the coaches are left behind in the outer area of Ernakulam Junction," said Thomas Sebastian, another passenger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express Ernakulam North Railway station
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp