STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam sees big Covid spike, officials call for strict adherence to protocol

11,528 cases in last two weeks | Daily numbers crossed 1K five times | 90% of ICU beds full

Published: 24th January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since January 1, Ernakulam has reported 17,146 Covid cases, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the cases in the state during the period. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the district crossed one-lakh mark.  As per health officials, this worrisome spike was witnessed after the local body elections and New Year celebrations. Looking at the number of nationwide Covid cases reported from each state, Kerala’s high numbers are an issue of serious concern. In the state, Ernakulam district’s daily tally is worrying.

Over the last two weeks, the district reported 11,528 Covid cases. Five times, the daily numbers  crossed the 1,000 mark. “Ernakulam being the commercial capital of the state, Movement of people is more here and so is violation of protocol. People with symptoms are going to nearby stores and buying essentials. Recently, we received a complaint from a person in Karukutty saying that his 50-year-old neighbour who was down with cold and fever was seen going out to shop. This has to stop. Vaccination is not the end to Covid, it is just a preventive step,” said a senior health official. 

To address the spike, the district administration and health department have strengthened the preventive measures. Appointment of sectoral magistrates to take action against the Covid protocol violators, increasing Covid tests, keeping ready the CFLTCs and the hospitals identified for treating patients are some of the steps adopted. 

Nationwide, Kerala contributes to 40-45 per cent of the daily Covid cases. “Ramping up testing and increasing the number of people being vaccinated are the way forward. Both should go hand in hand. Otherwise, it would be difficult for the state to control the Covid situation. As far as Ernakulam district is concerned, the administration should be conducting nearly 12,000 tests per day to identify the cases and prevent the spread,” said Rijo M John, health economist.  

“As of now, there is no panic situation in the district. As a result of the increased tests, the cases being reported are also high. On a daily basis, 7,000-8,500 tests are being carried out and we are trying to scale it up as well,” said District Collector S Suhas. Meanwhile, private hospitals in the district are witnessing a rise in Covid occupancy for the last two weeks. “Last month, we saw a relief with most of the Covid beds vacant but, this month, the cases have gone up and almost 90 per cent of the ICU beds and ventilators are occupied,” said a doctor at a major hospital in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp