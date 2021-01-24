Ernakulam sees big Covid spike, officials call for strict adherence to protocol

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since January 1, Ernakulam has reported 17,146 Covid cases, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the cases in the state during the period. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the district crossed one-lakh mark. As per health officials, this worrisome spike was witnessed after the local body elections and New Year celebrations. Looking at the number of nationwide Covid cases reported from each state, Kerala’s high numbers are an issue of serious concern. In the state, Ernakulam district’s daily tally is worrying.

Over the last two weeks, the district reported 11,528 Covid cases. Five times, the daily numbers crossed the 1,000 mark. “Ernakulam being the commercial capital of the state, Movement of people is more here and so is violation of protocol. People with symptoms are going to nearby stores and buying essentials. Recently, we received a complaint from a person in Karukutty saying that his 50-year-old neighbour who was down with cold and fever was seen going out to shop. This has to stop. Vaccination is not the end to Covid, it is just a preventive step,” said a senior health official.

To address the spike, the district administration and health department have strengthened the preventive measures. Appointment of sectoral magistrates to take action against the Covid protocol violators, increasing Covid tests, keeping ready the CFLTCs and the hospitals identified for treating patients are some of the steps adopted.

Nationwide, Kerala contributes to 40-45 per cent of the daily Covid cases. “Ramping up testing and increasing the number of people being vaccinated are the way forward. Both should go hand in hand. Otherwise, it would be difficult for the state to control the Covid situation. As far as Ernakulam district is concerned, the administration should be conducting nearly 12,000 tests per day to identify the cases and prevent the spread,” said Rijo M John, health economist.

“As of now, there is no panic situation in the district. As a result of the increased tests, the cases being reported are also high. On a daily basis, 7,000-8,500 tests are being carried out and we are trying to scale it up as well,” said District Collector S Suhas. Meanwhile, private hospitals in the district are witnessing a rise in Covid occupancy for the last two weeks. “Last month, we saw a relief with most of the Covid beds vacant but, this month, the cases have gone up and almost 90 per cent of the ICU beds and ventilators are occupied,” said a doctor at a major hospital in Kochi.