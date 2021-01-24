STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP cops arrive with warrant to take CFI leader

The UP police had failed in their earlier attempt to arrest Rauf who is lodged in the Ernakulam Sub-Jail. 

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Uttar Pradesh police probing the case against Keralite journalist Siddique Kappan and four others have returned to Kochi with a fresh production warrant to take Campus Front of India (CFI) national secretary K A Rauf Sherif to Mathura. The UP police had failed in their earlier attempt to arrest Rauf who is lodged in the Ernakulam Sub-Jail. 

According to police sources, a UP police team has reached Kochi with a fresh production warrant issued by a court in Mathura. “They have executed the warrant by handing over the court’s directive to the superintendent of Ernakulam Sub-Jail.

The order says the police have to produce Rauf at the court on or before February 1. The Ernakulam Sub-Jail superintendent has to make the arrangements for the UP police team to take Rauf to Mathura. The UP police will seek extra security from Kerala police while taking him to Mathura, considering the nature of the case,” a police official said.

