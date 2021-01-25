STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

17-year-old accused of thrashing another teen found dead at his house in Kochi

Nikhil Paul and six others were earlier arrested for brutally assaulting another 17-year-old boy allegedly for falling in love with a girl, who is the sister of one of the youths.

Published: 25th January 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 17-year-old, who was an accused in the case related to roughing up a teenager at Kalamassery, was found dead at his house in Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery in Kochi, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Paul, son of Paul, Pattuparambil, said the police.

The boy was found hanging at around 8.30 am. Though he was rushed to a private hospital nearby his life could not be saved. 

Nikhil and six others were arrested for brutally assaulting another 17-year-old boy allegedly for falling in love with a girl, who is the sister of one of the youths, and informing their parents about their smoking habit. They were released on bail later. 

The parents of the teens had been summoned to the police station and all were sent to their houses along with them. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has begun an inquiry into the incident, was slated to record the statements of the minors including the deceased later on Monday.

Seven youths, except one, were booked for charges of assault, threatening, and unlawful assembly. The incident that took place in a deserted house last Thursday came to light after the video of the assault went viral on Saturday. In the video, the teenagers were seen punching and beating up the boy despite his repeated pleas for mercy. The assailants also forced him to dance and put his knee over small broken stone pieces. 

Kalamassery police registered the case suo motu after noticing the video on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery boy death Nikhil Paul
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp