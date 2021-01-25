17-year-old accused of thrashing another teen found dead at his house in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 17-year-old, who was an accused in the case related to roughing up a teenager at Kalamassery, was found dead at his house in Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery in Kochi, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Paul, son of Paul, Pattuparambil, said the police.

The boy was found hanging at around 8.30 am. Though he was rushed to a private hospital nearby his life could not be saved.

Nikhil and six others were arrested for brutally assaulting another 17-year-old boy allegedly for falling in love with a girl, who is the sister of one of the youths, and informing their parents about their smoking habit. They were released on bail later.

The parents of the teens had been summoned to the police station and all were sent to their houses along with them. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has begun an inquiry into the incident, was slated to record the statements of the minors including the deceased later on Monday.

Seven youths, except one, were booked for charges of assault, threatening, and unlawful assembly. The incident that took place in a deserted house last Thursday came to light after the video of the assault went viral on Saturday. In the video, the teenagers were seen punching and beating up the boy despite his repeated pleas for mercy. The assailants also forced him to dance and put his knee over small broken stone pieces.

Kalamassery police registered the case suo motu after noticing the video on social media.