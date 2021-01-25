Ernakulam district reports 822 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported 822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While 1,045 persons recovered from COVID-19. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 762 got infected through local transmission and three were healthcare workers. According to health officials, sources of infection of 54 persons could not be traced.

A total of 10,895 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID in the district. Multiple cases had been reported from places, amongst those highest cases were reported from Kavalangad, Kanjoor, Tripunithura, Rayamangalam, Thuravoor, Kalady, Thrikkakara, Manjapra and Mazhuvanoor.