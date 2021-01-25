New traffic regulations being tried out at Kochi's Vyttila junction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another attempt to find a lasting solution to the continuing traffic chaos at the Vyttila junction, the authorities have decided to bring in new regulations. Consequently, vehicles coming from S A (Sahodaran Ayyappan) road has to take the right track to proceed onwards to Vyttila Hub, Tripunithura and Alappuzha.

"Earlier, we diverted vehicles from the SA Road to the underpass before they proceeded towards Tripunithura, Vyttila hub and Alappuzha. Henceforth, vehicles need not take the underpass. Since there is enough room for several vehicles, there is less traffic congestion now," said Shelby, ACP, City Traffic police (East).

However, ACP said the new regulations were being implemented on an experimental basis. "Mainly our aim is to give free left to the vehicles and thereby reduce the congestion. The duration of signal timing was also changed accordingly," he said.