US national found dead in Fort Kochi homestay, suicide alleged

Fort Kochi police conducted the inquest and the body was shifted to the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital for autopsy.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a case of suspected suicide, a 68-year-old US national was found dead at a homestay in Fort Kochi on Sunday. Deceased David M Pierson, hailing from Pennsylvania, had been residing at the homestay in Njaliparambu for the last two years. His body was found with a rope tied around the neck in the balcony of his room, said police.

Pierson had been staying alone at the homestay after taking it on rent about two years ago. "He was a divorcee. He consumed liquor along with a friend on Sunday night and went to sleep only around 5 am. We believe that he was celebrating his birthday. His friend found him dead around 11 am and alerted the owner of the homestay, who then informed Fort Kochi police," officers said. Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, police ruled out foul play in the incident.  

Fort Kochi police conducted the inquest and the body was shifted to the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital for autopsy. "The victim was apparently upset after he came to know that his son had been sent to jail in the US.  A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe is on," said a police officer. The forensic team also examined Pierson’s room.     

