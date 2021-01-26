STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17-yr-old accused of thrashing another teen found dead at his house

The boy was found hanging around 8.30am.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:02 AM

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 17-year-old boy, who was an accused in the case related to the roughing up of a teenager at Kalamassery, was found dead at his house in Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery here on Monday morning. The deceased is Nikhil Paul, son of Paul, Pattuparambil. His body was handed over to  relatives after postmortem at Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Monday.

The boy was found hanging around 8.30am. Though he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, he could not be saved. Kalamassery police registered a case of unnatural death. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have come out against police alleging that the teen took the extreme step due to mental trauma following custodial torture.

The police had picked up the youth around 11am on Saturday and released him by 6 pm. Though he was released on bail, the youths, including Nikhil, stayed away from home fearing that they will be picked up again. The deceased reached his home only on Sunday night. However, officers denied this and said the teens had been sent home along with their parents.

Nikhil and six others were arrested for brutally assaulting another 17-year-old boy allegedly for falling in love with the sister of one of the youths, and informing their parents that they had started smoking. The parents of the teens had been summoned to the police station and were sent home along with them after granting station bail. Seven youths, except one, were booked on charges of assault, threatening, and unlawful assembly. The Child Welfare Committee has sought an inquiry report from the Thrikkakara ACP into the incident.

