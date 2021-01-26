STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drinking water woes still loom large over Chellanam

Wards 15 and 16 of the Chellanam panchayat haven’t had a water supply since December 20.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

water connection, water line, drinking water, water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Constant worry is part and parcel of the lives of Chellanam residents. Beleaguered by natural disasters like cyclones and periodic floods, and financially ruined by the ravaging Covid pandemic, there appears to be no respite in sight for their continuing distress. In the latest in a series of misfortunes, over a hundred families in south Chellanam area today are reeling under the grip of acute water shortage. Repeated complaints given by the residents to the officials have fallen on deaf ears. 

Wards 15 and 16 of the Chellanam panchayat haven’t had a water supply since December 20. Water for household use in these wards is supplied from the Kandakkadavu water tank, to which water is pumped from Vazhakulam by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). “The water tank in Kandakkadavu has the capacity to store over 47 lakh litres of water.

KWA officials claim that they pump water to the tank daily for four hours. Though there used to be frequent disruptions in supply, there was no severe shortage of water earlier. However, for nearly a month now, we have been suffering from acute water shortage. Nowadays, water has a foul odour and is discoloured. We cannot use it for any purpose,” said Seema Binoy, panchayat member of ward 16. 

“A series of complaints have been made to the KWA officials. The reason they cite is that water is pumped at low pressure to avoid pipe-bursts. They are doing this to avoid repair work, lest any issues with the pipes arise. Over a hundred families are suffering because of this,” said Seema. 

The DYFI unit, Malikapuram, staged a sit-in protest with local residents in front of the KWA office on Monday, over the issue. A petition was submitted to KWA assistant engineer, seeking immediate intervention. The KWA has assured the residents that measures would be taken to solve the problem. 
“The pumping issue will be resolved soon. If the water crisis is still not resolved, then measures will be taken to supply water in 1,200-litre capacity tankers, so that water reaches every home in the affected areas,” said a KWA official. 

“Though the KWA has assured us that the water crisis will be resolved, if things do not work out as promised, we will move ahead with protests,” said Tinu, a resident. “Since there are regular issues with the availability of drinking water in our region, we often store water in our houses, to tide over sudden crises. Now it has been nearly a month, and the stored water has been consumed. Most of us are relying on bottled mineral water. Water is available in public taps on the roads, but health concerns and inconvenience prevent people from relying on them. There are people who fetch drinking water in boats, from areas where it is available,” said Antony Binoy, a resident of ward 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water Chellanam
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp