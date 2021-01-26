STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green is serene

Home is not just a place, it is a feeling.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:56 AM

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Home is not just a place, it is a feeling. Those of us living in flats and apartments often have to go that extra mile to make a house feel at home. For many, balcony is their favourite spot in the house. Especially with the pandemic and lockdown, and being forced to spend too long at home, giving your balcony a green facelift can uplift your home’s overall aesthetic value.

The best and easiest thing to do is put together a tiny garden in your balcony. This may not need much heavy lifting, just some attention to detail. TNIE caught up with city-based ‘green expert’ Jomon P Varghese, managing partner of ‘Plant A Home’, to talk about transforming indoor spaces. 

“Only creating a garden or putting some plants together will not make your balcony look good. It must be cropped periodically by an expert garden architect. Pothos, syngoniums, aglonima, sanseveria or bamboos will suit any balcony or indoor space if arranged well. Garden stands with multiple shelves can also hold plenty of plants without making it look congested,” said Jomon.

According to him, the main challenge every customer faces while setting up a balcony garden is the knowledge about the nature of each plant. “These plants also filter the air around them,” he says.

MaintenanceDead leaves and diseased plants must be removed periodically. Else, it will affect other plants, and very soon, the entire garden. Proper watering is a must. Each plant requires different quantities. Overwatering or underwatering will spoil the plant. Fungus or bacterial infections should be checked for at regular intervals.
 

