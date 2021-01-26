STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not Sound asleep

There is a famous saying by author Antony Burgess — ‘laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone’. Seen as an inconvenience, snoring also has hazardous after effects

Published: 26th January 2021 06:56 AM

By Dr Ranjini Raghavan
Express News Service

KOCHI: How does snoring affect the snorer? Snoring only indicates that air is not flowing through the airway in the normal manner. There is an obstruction at some level which makes it turbulent and causes the tissues to vibrate. This sound comes out as snores. When more than one site is obstructed, it changes the pitch of the sound accordingly and the snorer ends up ruining the peaceful sleep of even those who sleep next to them. When the obstruction is severe, the person wakes up with a sensation of choking. This condition is called sleep apnoea. Interesting, this is usually observed by the spouse!

Unfortunately this obstruction translates into more hazards. An obstruction  of the airway causes a diminution in the oxygen supply to various organs like the heart, brain and pancreas. Although many studies claim that snoring is a sign of ‘sound sleep’, studies show that the individual actually has a disturbed rest and does not get sufficient REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep which is essential for his well being.

Thus, the person  often feels sleepy and tired during the daytime and has a tendency to take ‘forty winks’ whenever he finds himself at a loose end. This could lead to falling asleep while driving or operating heavy machinery, injuries in the workplace etc. Early morning heart attacks, elevated blood sugar levels (diabetes) and strokes arise from poor oxygenation during sleep .

The obstructions in the airway need to be corrected to alleviate the problem. A preliminary sleep study can help the patient understand the intensity of the problem. Many believe that obstruction is caused by a nasal blockage, which is never the case as  many areas of the upper airway which comprises the nose, palate, tongue and epiglottis as well as the jaw may contribute to sleep apnoea.

A CPAP (a machine which provides air under pressure to open the airway through a mask on the face) is used by many. The difficulty with this equipment being that it has to be used for a minimum of 5 to 6 hours everyday for the entire length of one’s life. Surgical correction of the multiple levels of the airway can provide a permanent correction. However, you must have surgery only after proper assessment and counselling, as it entails bringing in big lifestyle changes. 

Here are some tips to improve your sleep hygiene 
Have an early dinner so that you go to bed only 2 hours after a meal. 
Avoid spicy meals at night. 
Avoid exercising late at night as the adrenaline rush reduces sleep.
Try to go to bed at a fixed time every night.
Avoid using the phone or watching TV half an hour before bed. 
Avoid caffeinated drinks after dusk.
Avoid alcohol at night as it sabotages sustained sleep.
Exercise for at least 30 to 45 minutes for five days a week.

The author is a senior ENT Surgeon, Sunrise Hospital, Kakkanad, Kochi

