TiE awards for outstanding entrepreneurs announced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TiE Kerala has announced its awards to honour outstanding Kerala-based entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.P K Ahmmed, chairman, P K Group, was honoured with ‘Life Time Achievement’ award. Other award winners in six categories are Vimal Govind, co-founder & CEO, Gen Robotics; Thomson Skariah, founder and CEO of Rapidor; Shilen Sagunan, chairman MiZone; V Jyothish Kumar, MD and founder, Luker Electric; Jabir Karat, founder Green Worms; and Mithun Chittilappily, managing director of V-Guard Industries Ltd.The awards will be distributed at a gala ceremony in Kochi in February.