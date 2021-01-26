TiE awards for outstanding entrepreneurs announced

KOCHI: TiE Kerala has announced its awards to honour outstanding Kerala-based entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.P K Ahmmed, chairman, P K Group, was honoured with ‘Life Time Achievement’ award. Other award winners in six categories are Vimal Govind, co-founder & CEO, Gen Robotics; Thomson Skariah, founder and CEO of Rapidor; Shilen Sagunan, chairman MiZone; V Jyothish Kumar, MD and founder, Luker Electric; Jabir Karat, founder Green Worms; and Mithun Chittilappily, managing director of V-Guard Industries Ltd.The awards will be distributed at a gala ceremony in Kochi in February.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day
WHO expert says no need to prioritise COVID vaccination of Tokyo Olympics participants
Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed
In 'Brahmastra' and 'Eklavya' formations, Rafale makes debut on Republic Day flypast
Nepal team that scaled K2 receives hero's welcome back home
India showcases military might, cultural heritage at Republic Day parade on Rajpath