Adani, GMR attend pre-bid meeting for Ernakulum Junction development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rail Land Development Authority’s (RLDA) plan to develop Ernakulum Junction railway station received a shot in the arm as renowned industry players like Adani and GMR groups attended the online pre-bid meeting held on Monday.

Apart from the two, Kalpataru Group, Anchorage Infrastructure, I Squared Capital, Omaxe Group and many others have also attended the meeting. During the event for shortlisting of developers, RLDA officials addressed the doubts raised by the bidders. The last date of submission of bids is on February 22.

The station spanning across 48 acres with six platforms and two terminal buildings will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project coming with an estimate of `229 crore is expected to be completed in three years.

“Bolstered by rapid infrastructural developments, growth of the IT sector and proliferation of retail spaces, Kochi is among the fastest-growing cities in India. The Ernakulam Juntion railway station is strategically located near the bus stand and well-connected through public transportation systems. Ernakulam South metro station has also come up near the railway station. The redevelopment of the station will give a fillip to real estate and retail spaces in the vicinity and spur the region’s transformation,” said Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA.