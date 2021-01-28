Charred body found near railway track

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A charred body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway track at Pulleppady in the city on Wednesday. The deceased is yet to be unidentified, the police said. “The body was burnt beyond recognition. But a preliminary inquiry revealed that it is of a 25-year-old man. A team led by ACP K Laljy and Inspector S Vijay Shanker visited the site and collected evidence. The forensic experts and dog squad also examined the site,” said a police officer.

The police suspect the body was burnt in the secluded area after the person was murdered. The police also collected CCTV footage from nearby.“A clear picture will emerge only after an autopsy, which is slated to be held on Thursday. Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was shifted to the medical college hospital,” said Shanker.

Residents noticed the body near the railway track and informed the Kochi Central Police by 11am. The police have registered a case for unnatural death. No complaint regarding missing youth has been reported within city limits for a while, the police said. However, the Central Police have alerted stations in the suburbs.In 2013, a charred body was found in a thicket near the railway track at Pulleppady.