Ernakulam reports 879 new Covid cases, 739 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district continues to top the Covid chart with 879 fresh cases. On Wednesday, Ernakulam reported 739 recoveries and one death. According to the medical bulletin, the actives cases in the district stand at 10,882.

Among the fresh cases, 832 contracted the disease through local transmission while the source of infection of 36 remains unknown. Also, six health workers and five from other states too number among the fresh cases. In the district, the areas with the highest number of cases are Ramamangalam, Thrikkakara, Kanjoor and Maradu with 40, 33, 27 and 27 cases respectively.