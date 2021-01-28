From West Asia, with love

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Given the substantial population of Malayalis living in the Gulf, the association between West Asian countries and Kerala has, over the years, cemented itself into a strong bond. The ever-increasing number of restaurants and eateries serving Arabic cuisine in Kerala then comes as no surprise. Other than for al faham and shawarma, confections from the Arab world have also lately found patronage across the state. With this in mind, Muvattupuzha native and homemaker Raashida Shafeer has launched a virtual platform offering customised Arabic sweets through her venture ‘Sweet Sugarhy’.

“My baking journey started with my family’s support. My husband and brother-in-law are foodies. I would try new dishes while they would give me their feedback. This prompted me to start something of my own. eventually, ‘Sweet Sugarhy’ was launched in May last year bang in the middle of the lockdown,” said Raashida.

Having received no professional training in baking or Arabic cuisine, Raashida is a true self-taught home chef. “My love for cooking inspired me to start my own food venture. I experiment with existing traditional recipes and inculcate new flavours into them, my attempt is to improvise. My customers often approach me for the classic cream and cheese kunafa,” said Raashida who makes sure to use quality ingredients and sources few materials from Gulf through her friends and relatives.

‘Sweet Sugarhy’ offers kunafa in flavours, including mango, nutella, kitkat and snickers, Baklava in classic and chocolate flavours and an Egyptian dessert ‘Umm Ali’. Raashida also sells other Mediterranean delights, including kataifi chicken lollipop, kataifi fish, steak fries and Turkish pizza.

Cream and cheese kunafa

Ingredients

Kataifi (a shredded form of phyllo dough)

Milk

Cream cheese

Sugar

Butter

Mozzarella cheese

Method

For the cream: Take a bowl, add milk, cream cheese, sugar. Mix it with a whisk. Transfer the bowl to the burner and whisk continuously until the mixture turns into a thick paste. Add mozzarella cheese, whisk again and turn the flame off. For sugar syrup: Take 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water and boil it till the sugar melts into the water. For the kataifi base: Take a round baking tray and coat it with butter.

Take the shredded kataifi mixed in melted butter and press it into a thin layer on to the base and sides of the tray. Pour the cream cheese mixture into baking tray Seal the cream cheese with another thin layer of kataifi dough on the top. Bake the kunafa in a preheated oven at 180degree Celsius for half an hour. Take out kunafa from oven. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Pour the sugar syrup on top before serving.

Customers can place their orders on Instagram @sweet_sugarhy_