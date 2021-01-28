STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kadamakudy residents reel in severe drinking water crisis

Residents of Chariyam Thuruth of Kadamakudy panchayat have been facing severe drinking water shortage for the last one month, after a Kerala Water Authority pipeline burst in the area.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The broken pipe on Varapuzha- ]Kadamakudy Road

By Ramu R  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chariyam Thuruth of Kadamakudy panchayat have been facing severe drinking water shortage for the last one month, after a Kerala Water Authority pipeline burst in the area. According to Stanley Dias, a resident, thousands of litres of water are getting wasted due to the pipe burst at Thundathum Kadavu on the Varapuzha-Kadamakudy stretch. “We have not been getting water since the panchayat elections. KWA should find an immediate solution for the problem,” said Stanley. He added that around 15 houses in Vadekkethuruthu in the area don’t have access to clean drinking water.

Due to the shortage, most of the residents use the water from borewells. “Since the panchayat is located near the river, we only get saline water which cannot be used for drinking. Residents are forced to travel more than five kilometres in autorickshaws to collect water from neighbouring Varapuzha panchayat,” said Stanley. According to the 40 year old, although the water authority was alerted regarding the issue, they are yet to resolve it.

Around 50 residents in Moolampilly ward of the panchayat also suffer due to irregular drinking water supply in the past few months. According to Matthew Attully, former councillor, Moolampilly (West), the residents on the south side of St Augustine Church have already registered a complaint. 

“The water should be pumped from Kothad and Pizhala pumping stations to put an end to the water shortage. The old motors at Pizhala pumping station need to be upgraded to reduce the pumping time. Regular pumping from Kothad tank is mandatory to ensure that water is available on all days,” he said. 

He further said that leakages in water supply lines have also contributed significantly to the drinking water scarcity in Kadamakudy panchayat. “In areas like Kadamakudy Murikkal (ward 13) and Valiya Kadamakudy (ward 1), bursting of pipelines isleading to wastage of drinking water,” said Matthew. According to residents in the locality, one of the leaks is located near the public crematorium in Valiya Kadamakkudy where the wasted water is flowing into the nearby canals. “The destruction of water pipes due to a beatification work carried out by PWD on the Kadamakudy-Varapuzha road is also a major reason for the shortage,”  said a resident.

‘KWA not informed’
Responding to the issue, Muhammed Shahi M, Executive Engineer, PH Division (Kochi), said, “We were not informed about the leakage on Varapuzha-Kadamakudy road. One of the pipe leakages which was reported by the Chariyam Thuruthu councillor was rectified last week.” According to him, Kadamakudy panchayat officials’ request for higher capacity supply pumps can be completed only if the district panchayat shells out necessary funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadamakudy drinking water crisis
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp