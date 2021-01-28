Kadamakudy residents reel in severe drinking water crisis

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chariyam Thuruth of Kadamakudy panchayat have been facing severe drinking water shortage for the last one month, after a Kerala Water Authority pipeline burst in the area. According to Stanley Dias, a resident, thousands of litres of water are getting wasted due to the pipe burst at Thundathum Kadavu on the Varapuzha-Kadamakudy stretch. “We have not been getting water since the panchayat elections. KWA should find an immediate solution for the problem,” said Stanley. He added that around 15 houses in Vadekkethuruthu in the area don’t have access to clean drinking water.

Due to the shortage, most of the residents use the water from borewells. “Since the panchayat is located near the river, we only get saline water which cannot be used for drinking. Residents are forced to travel more than five kilometres in autorickshaws to collect water from neighbouring Varapuzha panchayat,” said Stanley. According to the 40 year old, although the water authority was alerted regarding the issue, they are yet to resolve it.

Around 50 residents in Moolampilly ward of the panchayat also suffer due to irregular drinking water supply in the past few months. According to Matthew Attully, former councillor, Moolampilly (West), the residents on the south side of St Augustine Church have already registered a complaint.

“The water should be pumped from Kothad and Pizhala pumping stations to put an end to the water shortage. The old motors at Pizhala pumping station need to be upgraded to reduce the pumping time. Regular pumping from Kothad tank is mandatory to ensure that water is available on all days,” he said.

He further said that leakages in water supply lines have also contributed significantly to the drinking water scarcity in Kadamakudy panchayat. “In areas like Kadamakudy Murikkal (ward 13) and Valiya Kadamakudy (ward 1), bursting of pipelines isleading to wastage of drinking water,” said Matthew. According to residents in the locality, one of the leaks is located near the public crematorium in Valiya Kadamakkudy where the wasted water is flowing into the nearby canals. “The destruction of water pipes due to a beatification work carried out by PWD on the Kadamakudy-Varapuzha road is also a major reason for the shortage,” said a resident.

‘KWA not informed’

Responding to the issue, Muhammed Shahi M, Executive Engineer, PH Division (Kochi), said, “We were not informed about the leakage on Varapuzha-Kadamakudy road. One of the pipe leakages which was reported by the Chariyam Thuruthu councillor was rectified last week.” According to him, Kadamakudy panchayat officials’ request for higher capacity supply pumps can be completed only if the district panchayat shells out necessary funds.