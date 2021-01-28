STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF lies in wait to unseat LDF in Corp

According to UDF leaders, cases questioning the elections in two divisions are pending before the court and they hope the rulings in these will be in their favour.

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF-led opposition in Kochi Corporation, which got a new lease of life after a CPM councillor quit the party, will initiate a no-trust motion against the ruling council after the assembly elections.With M H M Ashraf resigning from the party, the number of CPM councillors in the council has come down from 34 to 33, whereas the UDF has 32 members in the council. At the same time, LDF is likely to lose the town planning standing committee chairperson’s post with Ashraf’s decision. 

According to UDF leaders, cases questioning the elections in two divisions are pending before the court and they hope the rulings in these will be in their favour. “The elections held in North Island and Ravipuram divisions were unfair. A polling officer voted in favour of BJP candidate Padmakumari T A in Ravipuram after the number of voters who arrived at the booths and the number of votes polled did not tally by one vote. That vote was cast at 6.47pm, well after polling time, and the BJP candidate won by one vote. In North Island division, nearly 50 voters were allowed to vote without valid documents,” said a senior Congress leader. 

“Both cases are pending before the Munsiff Court and we expect the judgement by the next month,” he said. Earlier, CPM lost the works standing committee after Ashraf nullified his vote during the election. 
“The CPM is ruling the corporation with the support of only three independent candidates. With Ashraf resigning from the party, the future of CPM is hanging in balance in the corporation. UDF will come to power in Kochi after six months,” he added.

Ashraf said he will continue to support LDF. “I will support the party but I will also support the UDF’s good policies,” he said. Though TNIE tried to contact CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, he was unavailable to comment.

