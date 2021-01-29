STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A fine line

Malappuram native Jibin’s interest in typography and art is inspired by all he has seen and felt since childhood

Published: 29th January 2021 06:33 AM

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Creative strokes and sketches have always fascinated Jibin Raj right from his school days. Seeing his father painting boards and banners during his day job motivated Jibin to take up a career in typography. “My graduation days at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, helped me focus on my  illustration skills and understanding my interest in typography. I started the  Instagram page ‘Neelachadayan’ to post my works in 2017,” said Jibin, who hails from Kizhisseri in Malappuram.

He usually takes references for his works from the things he sees, hears and reads in daily life. “The first thought that comes into my mind becomes the theme. I love observing lives. People  and the way they exist make me think and process various emotions for my sketches and typography. I even go through various works on social media platforms for references,” he said.

Jibin overcame the confusion and frustration caused by sudden lockdown and pandemic outbreak  through his drawings “After completing my studies, I worked in a company in Ernakulam, but couldn’t stay there for long. The lockdown affected my plans and I had to find a way to keep myself busy. I started drawing and practising typography extensively and posted these works on my Instagram page every day. Eventually, people began approaching me for custom works and sketches,” he added.

Jibin makes it a point to inculcate ideas and words Malayalis can relate to. “I even place a glass of black tea in the frame before taking a picture. This makes it more attractive and gives it a realistic, close-to-life feel,” he said.

He mentioned his parents and friends to be his biggest support system. “My dream is to create a new Malayalam font. Maybe in the later stage, I would even like to set up an Art Café where beginners and new talents get a chance to showcase their works,” quipped Jibin.

