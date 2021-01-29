Brutality in youth unnerving

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

Experts say parents are equally responsible for rising number of crimes and bloody attacks committed by minors. They call for stringent parental responsibility laws. Express scribe Ajay Kanth examines the situation

Kerala’s conscience was shaken when a 16-year-old boy was hacked to death allegedly by his friends at Angadical in Pathanamthitta in April 2020. Now back-to-back incidents of brutality by minors reported in Kalamassery and Kollam have brought to fore the increasing brutality among minors and how it reflects a society losing its moorings. In fact, not just children, adults have also become more brutal and lethal when challenged by rivals or even their own dear ones.

Experts say that parents should be equally held responsible for the deviant behaviour of their children. As poor supervision and inefficient parenting are the reasons to be blamed for rising criminal behaviour among children, child counsellors say many countries have already enacted severe parental responsibility laws which can hold parents guilty of “improper supervision of a minor” if their child is accused of committing a crime. Indian Criminology and Forensic Science Association president and criminologist Febin Baby said poor parenting is one of the main reasons for deviant behaviour in children.

“In fact, no proper parenting supervision of children is taking place at homes. Parents don’t know what their children are up to these days. Good parenting is now all about providing all those things children ask for. For many, parenting is all about providing high-quality education to their children by sending them to top schools, giving them quality food and other facilities.

“Parents are also now occupied with their personal enjoyment and preferences. They have forgotten to bring their children up as a good social being. It’s a fact that the digital revolution is having a big impact on shaping the character of a child. These days, children are open to a lot of visuals of violence and aggressive behaviour right from a very young age.

Parents have no control over what their children see on mobile phones. Many children are into drugs and alcohol from the age of 14 or 15, making things much worse. The only solution is to make parents aware of the changed situation and educate them to spend more quality time with their children.”

Child counsellor Neethu D S said counselling and education programmes for parents have become a must these days as they need to be taught about the important role of family in moulding a child’s character. “Juvenile crime is related to the family background of the children. Juvenile offences can be minimised only by involving parents. Troubled households, single parent and punishing parents are seen to be main reasons for aggressive behaviour in children,” she added.

Former Director General of Prosecutions T Asaf Ali said introducing a parental accountability law for a criminal act committed by children won’t be that easy in a country like India because our Constitution guarantees a lot of rights to a person as an individual. “There are some provisions for civil parental liability, but those are weak,” he added.

Be wary of drug rackets: Excise

Kochi: The excise department has asked parents to exercise caution and keep track of the activities of their young wards as drug rackets are luring youngsters as carriers of lethal synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD. It also detected the role of youngsters as carriers even as as recently as Wednesday when they arrested two at Aluva and seized MDMA in the form of small capsules weighing 2mg each, which are totally valued at C5 lakh. “Parents must keep a tab on the activities of their children in the 15-25 age group. Easy money is the main attraction for the youngsters to get into drug trafficking,” a senior excise officer said.