STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Elamakkara theft-murder: Two missteps led police to mastermind

Two missteps by Dinoy Christo, main accused in the Elamakkara theft-cum-murder, helped police crack the case.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two missteps by Dinoy Christo, main accused in the Elamakkara theft-cum-murder, helped police crack the case. A day after the burglary, when the police arrived on the spot for collecting evidence, officers noticed the presence of Dinoy in the relative’s house.

Apart from this, Dinoy enquired with one of the officers of the dog squad about till how much time the smell of the accused would prevail inside the house. Growing suspicious, the officer alerted it to Suni V R, Station House Officer, Elamakkara, who is heading the inquiry. Subsequently, the police put Dinoy under watch. The police then summoned Dinoy and his aide, Joby, for interrogation and later sent them back. 

“Dinoy tried to prevent the probe reaching him by murdering his partner in crime. After the charred body was recovered, Dinoy was subjected to interrogation,” said an officer. The duo had previous criminal history, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elamakkara theft-murder
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp