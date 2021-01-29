Elamakkara theft-murder: Two missteps led police to mastermind

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two missteps by Dinoy Christo, main accused in the Elamakkara theft-cum-murder, helped police crack the case. A day after the burglary, when the police arrived on the spot for collecting evidence, officers noticed the presence of Dinoy in the relative’s house.

Apart from this, Dinoy enquired with one of the officers of the dog squad about till how much time the smell of the accused would prevail inside the house. Growing suspicious, the officer alerted it to Suni V R, Station House Officer, Elamakkara, who is heading the inquiry. Subsequently, the police put Dinoy under watch. The police then summoned Dinoy and his aide, Joby, for interrogation and later sent them back.

“Dinoy tried to prevent the probe reaching him by murdering his partner in crime. After the charred body was recovered, Dinoy was subjected to interrogation,” said an officer. The duo had previous criminal history, said police.