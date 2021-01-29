STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

HC asks police to ensure law and order at Kochi Water Metro construction site

The firm submitted that the entire work had to be completed by the second week of February and the inauguration was fixed on February 22.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the police to take necessary steps for ensuring that members of construction workers’ unions do not cause a law and order situation at the Kochi Water Metro terminal construction site at Vypeen here. Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order on a petition filed by Mary Matha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which is carrying out the construction of the terminal. It posted the plea to February 1.

The firm submitted that the entire work had to be completed by the second week of February and the inauguration was fixed on February 22. However, the work stopped at Vypeen after leaders of CITU and INTUC demanded that their members be engaged in the work, it submitted. The firm submitted that the unions also demanded ‘nokukooli’ (gawking wage) if their members were not employed. The union members indulged in violence and manhandled the site-in-charge and supervisor, it submitted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Water Metro Kerala High Court
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp