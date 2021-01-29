HC asks police to ensure law and order at Kochi Water Metro construction site

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the police to take necessary steps for ensuring that members of construction workers’ unions do not cause a law and order situation at the Kochi Water Metro terminal construction site at Vypeen here. Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order on a petition filed by Mary Matha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which is carrying out the construction of the terminal. It posted the plea to February 1.

The firm submitted that the entire work had to be completed by the second week of February and the inauguration was fixed on February 22. However, the work stopped at Vypeen after leaders of CITU and INTUC demanded that their members be engaged in the work, it submitted. The firm submitted that the unions also demanded ‘nokukooli’ (gawking wage) if their members were not employed. The union members indulged in violence and manhandled the site-in-charge and supervisor, it submitted.