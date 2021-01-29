STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Life lessons from a law student

The 23-year-old law student felt that it is time to bring hope to those who struggle to survive. ‘It’s your life, It’s worth living’ born there.  

Published: 29th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When she thought about penning a book, Sangeerthana M, a Kochi-based author, decided to throw light on one of the most pressing issues of our time — suicides which increased during the pandemic. The 23-year-old law student felt that it is time to bring hope to those who struggle to survive. ‘It’s your life, It’s worth living’ born there.  

The writer’s first-ever book deals with various aspects of life and prompts the readers to realise that suicide is not the answer to life’s questions. “My book will remind the readers that there is a reason for everything happening in our lives and focus on the importance of staying positive irrespective of the situations,” said the Elamakkara native. 

Being a regular visitor of Ernakulam Public Library, she chose the reading room to launch her book on Thursday. “I’m a membership-holder of the library. Considering the Covid-19 situation, I decided to donate the first copy of my book,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp