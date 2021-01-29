Life lessons from a law student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When she thought about penning a book, Sangeerthana M, a Kochi-based author, decided to throw light on one of the most pressing issues of our time — suicides which increased during the pandemic. The 23-year-old law student felt that it is time to bring hope to those who struggle to survive. ‘It’s your life, It’s worth living’ born there.

The writer’s first-ever book deals with various aspects of life and prompts the readers to realise that suicide is not the answer to life’s questions. “My book will remind the readers that there is a reason for everything happening in our lives and focus on the importance of staying positive irrespective of the situations,” said the Elamakkara native.

Being a regular visitor of Ernakulam Public Library, she chose the reading room to launch her book on Thursday. “I’m a membership-holder of the library. Considering the Covid-19 situation, I decided to donate the first copy of my book,” she added.