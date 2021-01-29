MDMA pills worth Rs 5 lakh seized from two youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department on Wednesday arrested two youths at Aluva and seized lethal synthentic drug MDMA in the form of small capsules weighing 2mg each, which are totally valued at Rs 5 lakh.The two Palluruthy natives, identified as Shinaz, 22, and Sudhesh, 22, were nabbed by a special excise team led by Aluva Excise Circle Inspector G Krishnakumar. “The arrested youth used to be regular suppliers of the drug to their peer groups studying in colleges and other institutions.

‘‘A Bengaluru-based gang is the regular supplier to these kids. We are trying our best to track down the suppliers using their mobile phone number,” said Krishnakumar. He said each capsule was sold for I5,000 to I7,000 depending upon the purchasing power of the customer.