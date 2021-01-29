Sevens fans unite on Goalstar TV

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every November, football fanatics in north Kerala rejoice. The Sevens football is a hyperlocal sport popular in the Malabar region, especially in Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram. While football devotees in the state have a plethora of options to watch live international football matches on global streaming platforms, Sevens tourneys are neither live-streamed nor recorded in their entirety.

Sensing this untapped potential, Kozhikode natives and 27-year-olds Harshan Pollekad, Shannon Roshan and Lubab Musthafa developed ‘Goalstar TV’, a live streaming platform dedicated to promote hyperlocal sports in India. With a dedicated crew that covers every match, the website also features highlights and replays.

“After working in digital marketing for a few years, I left for the United Kingdom to do my Masters’ in 2018. There, I met Shanon Roshan who was working as a community coach for Leicester City FC. Being massive football enthusiasts, we began discussing the football scenario in Kerala, only to realise that we had an affinity towards Sevens football, Shannon being a player himself.

Curious about the game, we tried looking up matches online. To our surprise, we found that such local sports barely made it to the internet. Sevens has been in the state for almost four decades. Acknowledging the favourable circumstances, we researched the market,” says Harshan.

The trio came across another enthusiast who had a Sevens fan page on Facebook with around 35,000 followers. A test run was undertaken on his profile wherein he broadcast a Sevens football match via his phone. The live stream was viewed by 22,000 people in an hour, an engagement that surpassed expectations.

“From the beta test on Facebook to speaking to organisers within the Sevens Football Association, making negotiations and procuring rights to record and broadcast 50 Sevens tournaments in Kerala, challenges were multiple,” he says.

Shannon Roshan

In May 2019, the company was registered and a website created. A pilot season of the tournaments was broadcast from December 2019 to February 2020 — 61 matches in three different tournaments in Koduvally, Kasaragod, and Wayanad. “These were watched by 60,000 viewers without having to spend a penny on advertising.

We primarily focused on various WhatsApp groups to promote our content on the platform. On the last day, we streamed the final match of Koyappa 2020 on Facebook Live simultaneously. “The post reached 1.5 lakh users and got over 67,000 views and 2,000 engagement levels within just three hours. Goalstar TV also managed to get 10,000 users from 10 countries,” explains Harshan.

In January 2020, Goalstar TV was incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission. The startup won silver at Spott Awards 2020 for ‘Disruptive Streaming Platform - New Entrant’ Indian Super League highlighted ‘Goalstar TV’ in a documentary on Kerala football. While the pilot season was free for users, Goalstar TV plans to create a premium model wherein users can watch matches free for seven days and then pay `99 or more depending on multiple factors. While Covid has hampered the Sevens tournaments across the state this year, Goalstar TV hopes to be up and running, with an app, instantly once the games resume.