STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sevens fans unite on Goalstar TV

Every November, football fanatics in north Kerala rejoice.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Harshan

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every November, football fanatics in north Kerala rejoice. The Sevens football is a hyperlocal sport popular in the Malabar region, especially in Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram. While football devotees in the state have a plethora of options to watch live international football matches on global streaming platforms, Sevens tourneys are neither live-streamed nor recorded in their entirety. 

Sensing this untapped potential, Kozhikode natives and 27-year-olds Harshan Pollekad, Shannon Roshan and Lubab Musthafa developed ‘Goalstar TV’, a live streaming platform dedicated to promote hyperlocal sports in India. With a dedicated crew that covers every match, the website also features highlights and replays.

“After working in digital marketing for a few years, I left for the United Kingdom to do my Masters’ in 2018. There, I met Shanon Roshan who was working as a community coach for Leicester City FC. Being massive football enthusiasts, we began discussing the football scenario in Kerala, only to realise that we had an affinity towards Sevens football, Shannon being a player himself.

Curious about the game, we tried looking up matches online. To our surprise, we found that such local sports barely made it to the internet. Sevens has been in the state for almost four decades. Acknowledging the favourable circumstances, we researched the market,” says Harshan.

The trio came across another enthusiast who had a Sevens fan page on Facebook with around 35,000 followers. A test run was undertaken on his profile wherein he broadcast a Sevens football match via his phone. The live stream was viewed by 22,000 people in an hour, an engagement that surpassed expectations. 

“From the beta test on Facebook to speaking to organisers within the Sevens Football Association, making negotiations and procuring rights to record and broadcast 50 Sevens tournaments in Kerala, challenges were multiple,” he says.

Shannon Roshan

In May 2019, the company was registered and a website created.  A pilot season of the tournaments was broadcast from December 2019 to February 2020 — 61 matches in three different tournaments in Koduvally, Kasaragod, and Wayanad. “These were watched by 60,000 viewers without having to spend a penny on advertising.

We primarily focused on various WhatsApp groups to promote our content on the platform. On the last day, we streamed the final match of Koyappa 2020 on Facebook Live simultaneously. “The post reached 1.5 lakh users and got over 67,000 views and 2,000 engagement levels within just three hours. Goalstar TV also managed to get 10,000 users from 10 countries,” explains Harshan.

In January 2020, Goalstar TV was incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission. The startup won silver at Spott Awards 2020 for ‘Disruptive Streaming Platform - New Entrant’ Indian Super League highlighted ‘Goalstar TV’ in a documentary on Kerala football. While the pilot season was free for users, Goalstar TV plans to create a premium model wherein users can watch matches free for seven days and then pay `99 or more depending on multiple factors. While Covid has hampered the Sevens tournaments across the state this year, Goalstar TV hopes to be up and running,  with an app, instantly once the games resume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp