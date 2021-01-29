STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To curb crime against children, parenting clinics to be set up across Kerala

 Increasing number of crimes being committed against children in the state is quite worrying. 

Published: 29th January 2021 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Increasing number of crimes being committed against children in the state is quite worrying. 
To curb this, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department had recently announced setting up resource centres in each district under the children protection office.The department will also be setting up parenting clinics in each block and corporation, and 158 such clinics will open in the state from February 6 According to T V Anupama, director of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the department started an online parenting campaign in November last year through various social media platforms. This was meant to create awareness about the crimes against children. “Webinars and awareness sessions were held too. But we realised that this may not be enough. So, we have decided to set up parenting clinics across the state,” she said. 

The parenting clinics launched in each block will welcome parents accompanied by their children or by themselves to discuss problems and concerns they have with a trained counselor. “The training has already commenced. Parenting clinics will give awareness to the parents about predators and vulnerabilities, since kids spend a lot of time at home these days. Moreover, the first intervention should come from the parents,” said Anupama. 

Techies to do their bit
Progressive Techies (PT), a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in the state, has launched ‘Say No To Bad’, a virtual campaign against child abuse. The campaign also focuses on child empowerment, upholding child rights and ensuring safety of students between Classes I and IV. PT volunteers will take one-hour sessions in schools across the state to build awareness.

“Members of PT have been unable to involve in social activities due to the pandemic. As crimes against children are being reported widely, we thought it’s time we launched a campaign to create awareness,” said Deepa Rajesh, a core member of PT who initiated the campaign. The members of PT are getting many enquiries from different parts of the state. “We even took a session for Balasangham in which students of various ages belonging to various government schools participated. Our contact number was shared with the children. The atrocities against children will reduce when they have a trusted circle to share their concerns,” said Deepa.

According to Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive Techies, they have contacted many schools in the state to hold sessions. “We are getting positive feedback. We are also in talks with the Child Welfare Committee to run a statewide campaign. We will be training more volunteers in the future. We have enough time to take online sessions as we are working from home and want to use it for a good cause,” he said. Contact the organisation through progressivetechies@gmail.com or 9496620477.

The department will be setting up parenting clinics in each block and corporation, and around 158 such clinics will open in the state from February 6

