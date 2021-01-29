Violent movies, web series are factors, says psychiatrist

By Express News Service

As there is a growing concern about incidents of violent behaviour among children and adolescents, psychologists warn that aggression is becoming an accepted tool among teenagers to settle issues and there are many factors responsible for it.Renowned psychiatrist Dr C J John says that society and family have a collective responsibility to handle this complex and troubling issue. “Children show warning signs of violent behaviour right from their young age and if these are not properly handled, things will become worse as they reach the adolescent age which is an emotionally strained period,” he said.

Exposure to violence at home and in the community and also watching a lot of violence in movies and web series lead to an increased risk of violent behaviour. “If we analyse the recent incidents, we could see that the children are mimicking scenes of violence seen in movies and web series.

Children are nowadays watching violence-filled Korean web series and also into playing violent video games. Apart from these factors, use of drugs/alcohol and family’s socio-economic factors like poverty, severe deprivation, marital breakup and single parenting also result in violent behaviour,” he added.

Recent gruesome incidents

Jan 2020

17-year-old Eva Antony of Kaloor in Ernakulam was murdered by her friend, Safar Shah of Nettoor, for rejecting his romantic advances. Her body was recovered from a plantation in Tamil Nadu.

April 2020

16-year-old S Akhil, a Class X student, was allegedly hacked to death by by his two friends at Angadickal in Pathanamthitta. The two had an altercation with Akhil and when he tried to escape, they threw stones at him, hacked him and later buried the body.

Jan 23, 2021

A video of a group of teenagers thrashing a 17-year-old boy at Kalamassery allegedly for falling in love with the sister of one of them and informing their parents about their smoking habit surfaced. Seven youths, all minors except one, were booked. Later, one of them, aged 17, died by suicide.

Jan 28, 2021

A video surfaced on social media showing six minors and an 18-year-old thrashing an eighth and a ninth standard students with bare hands and belt in Kollam on January 24.