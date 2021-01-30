STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anto’s special clinic for helmet troubles

 Anto's father T P John was lovingly called Lonappan Ashan, and was a mechanic skilled at fixing two and four wheelers.

Anto at his Jubilee Helmet Clinic near Power House Junction, Kacherippady | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Born in 1947 — the year in which India got its much-awaited freedom — Anto T John, an automobile mechanic from Kochi, had little idea what lies ahead for him. Growing up in a house attached to his father’s workshop near the old railway station, vehicles were always a part of his life.

 Anto’s father T P John was lovingly called Lonappan Ashan, and was a mechanic skilled at fixing two and four wheelers. Anto joined Lonappan after he turned 15, and his life continued to revolve around repairs, nuts and bolts. Now, he runs a one-of-its-kind ‘Jubilee Helmet Clinic’ at Power House Junction in the city. 
“I didn’t really plan on it. When my father started his workshop, there were only six cars and 10 motorbikes in all of Cochin state.

While taking up my father’s workshop, my focus remained on repairing cars. Due to space constraints at the garage, I shifted to two-wheelers. When naval officers turn up with their two-wheelers, many of them request to have their helmets painted the same colour as their bikes. Started as a small-scale arrangement back in 2005, the shop has now transformed into a full-fledged one,” says the 74-year-old automobile diploma holder. 

When the government made the pillion rider’s helmet mandatory, Anto’s volume of orders hit a new record. Now, he receives orders from across the state. “Through word of mouth, I’m getting work from across Kerala. Many find my contact details online and send their helmets as couriers. It might be small upholstery work, painting, chin belt fixing, visor setting or a chin lock change. It will take seven to fifteen days to complete an assignment according to the volume of work. After I finish up, the helmets are sent back through courier,” he said. 

The septuagenarian charges affordable rates for the repairs. “If it is only outside painting, normal models would cost `300 and high-end models `500. Inside upholstery works would also be done for the same rate. Other small-scale works would cost up to `100. Visor changing would cost according to the model. I won’t charge if it only involves customary repair,” smiles Anto.  

Restarting his shop on January 1 after a long break of six months, he is rearing to regain his lost days.  “Though responses are encouraging, I’m taking orders I can manage given my health condition. I have been working for over six decades. Though the family has concerns, I want to earn for as long as I can,” he adds.

