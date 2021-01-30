Hotel assn’s food app a hit among users 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Hotels and Restaurants’ Association’s (KHRA)online food delivery application ‘Rezoy’, launched on a trial basis in Kochi, has garnered positive feedback with as many as 400 hotels registered on the app. The service is set to be expanded to Thiruvananthapuram in coming months. According to B Vijayakumar, KHRA’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, the application has become a hit among the customers with close to 1,000 downloads.

“Popular food delivery platforms are widely being used by customers across the state. However, on analysing their operations, we realised that they were charging high commission fee from the hotels. During the pandemic, most hotels and restaurants turned to online food delivery due to restrictions on dining-in. This prompted the association to come up with an alternative platform which is both customer-friendly and helpful to hotel owners,” said Vijayakumar. The association hopes to launch Rezoy in all districts.